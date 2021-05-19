amendment-for-voting-rights-of-diaspora-greeks-clears-house-committee

A new amendment proposed by the Interior Ministry on the voting rights of Greeks living abroad has been approved in principle by a majority of the appropriate House committee.

The amendment seeks to facilitate registration on the special electoral rolls for the diaspora, by lifting several restrictions. The current law, passed in 2019, requires that a Greek citizen living abroad must be able to prove that they have lived in Greece for two continuous years over a 35-year period.

The ruling New Democracy party, the Movement for Change (KINAL), and the far-right Greek Solution Party voted in favor of the amendment, while main opposition party SYRIZA, the Communist Party of Greece, and Diem25, voted against.

Debates on the new legislations are ongoing.