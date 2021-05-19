NEWS

Amendment for voting rights of diaspora Greeks clears House committee

amendment-for-voting-rights-of-diaspora-greeks-clears-house-committee
[Intime News]

A new amendment proposed by the Interior Ministry on the voting rights of Greeks living abroad has been approved in principle by a majority of the appropriate House committee.

The amendment seeks to facilitate registration on the special electoral rolls for the diaspora, by lifting several restrictions. The current law, passed in 2019, requires that a Greek citizen living abroad must be able to prove that they have lived in Greece for two continuous years over a 35-year period.

The ruling New Democracy party, the Movement for Change (KINAL), and the far-right Greek Solution Party voted in favor of the amendment, while main opposition party SYRIZA, the Communist Party of Greece, and Diem25, voted against.

Debates on the new legislations are ongoing.

Elections
READ MORE
changes-in-municipal-and-regional-electoral-law
NEWS

Changes in municipal and regional electoral law

bulgaria-amp-8217-s-president-to-call-july-election-appoint-technocrat-interim-government
NEWS

Bulgaria’s president to call July election, appoint technocrat interim government

Members of Albanian election commission count votes at a counting vote center, in Tirana, Albania, April 26, 2021. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
NEWS

Albania’s ruling Socialists plan election win celebration

An election worker carries a ballot box, as they arrive at the counting centre on the day of the parliamentary election, in Tirana, Albania April 25, 2021. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
NEWS

Albania’s ruling Socialists win 49.4% votes in election, preliminary results show

amendment-to-remove-diaspora-greeks-voting-restrictions-says-minister
DIASPORA

Amendment to remove diaspora Greeks’ voting restrictions, says minister

anastasiades-says-ready-to-restart-cyprus-talks-with-tatar
NEWS

Anastasiades says ready to restart Cyprus talks with Tatar