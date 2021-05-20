NEWS

Seal attack on Greek island

seal-attack-on-greek-island

A foreign tourist was transported to a hospital in the central town of Volos on Wednesday after being bitten by a seal on the central Aegean island of Alonissos.

According to reports, the 50-year-old woman, who was on a sailing holiday, saw the seal in the sea and approached it with the intention of petting it. However, the seal attacked the woman, causing serious injuries to her legs.

The incident, which occurred near the island of Kyra Panagia and in the A Zone of the Marine Park of Alonissos, is considered extremely unusual.

The woman is being treated at the Achillopouleio Hospital.

Tourism
