civil-aviation-bans-non-eu-nationals-until-may-26-but-exempts-numerous-countries

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday said third country nationals will not be allowed entry to Greece from May 14 through 6 a.m. of May 24, but exempted 21 non-EU countries from to the rule.

CAA said that permanent residents of the European Union and the Schengen area are exempted from this notam, as well as citizens from Australia, North Macedonia, United Arab Emirates, United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Belarus, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, Rwanda, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Serbia and Thailand.

All persons arriving in Greece from the above countries must either have a certificate (in English) issued by the relevant authority in their country of departure that they have completed vaccination at least 14 days before arrival or have a negative result in a PCR test for Covid-19 performed in the last 72 hours before arrival.

[ANA-MPA]