kalymnos-likely-to-exit-lockdown-on-monday-with-warning

The island of Kalymnos will likely exit a strict lockdown imposed three weeks ago on Monday but any backsliding could lead to a reintroduction of restrictions on movement, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias warned on Thursday on a visit to the island.

Recounting how Kalymnos ended up in the red, Hardalias said authorities recorded 154 cases on April 29 which jumped to 300 in May.

“At the moment we are at 203 [cases] and everything indicates that the trend is declining,” he said during a meeting with local officials. “If the situation continues as it is in the next three days, I believe we will be able to open on Monday.”

He warned, however, that reopening “doesn’t mean a thing,” and if rules are not respected, “it is a matter of time before the island closes again.”

Hardalias called on residents to avoid any social, religious or other gathering.