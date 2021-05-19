NEWS

New Covid cases steady above 2,000, intubations rise

[Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 2,293 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, which drove the total number to 383,558.

The total number of patients on ventilators rose to 642 (average age was 67), from 639 a day before.

EODY also confirmed 53 new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 11,587.

EODY said that authorities conducted 53,183 PCR and rapid antigen tests in the past 24 hours with the positivity rate rising to 4.31% from 3.98% on Tuesday.

