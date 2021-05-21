debate-on-mandatory-shots-for-health-workers-deferred

The debate on compulsory vaccination of health workers has been deferred to September as government officials clarified Thursday that now is not the time for such decisions to be made in this phase of the fight against the coronavirus. Besides, they noted, the vaccination program is moving at such a speed that by July around 60% of the population could be inoculated.

Panhellenic Medical Association President Athanasios Exadaktylos told Kathimerini that even though medical workers are not obliged, there “is data at this stage that renders vaccination necessary.”

“Better persuasion than enforcement,” said Giorgos Chrousos, emeritus professor of pediatrics and endocrinology at Athens University. He added that it must be understood by medical teams that if they are not vaccinated, they and their patients are at risk.

“Besides, there is already a law in our country that allows the health minister to order mandatory vaccination at times of great epidemic outbreaks. It just hasn’t been activated,” he said.