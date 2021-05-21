Tsipras slams ‘cultural abuse’ on Acropolis Hill

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras lashed out at the government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday over what he said was “abuse of our cultural heritage.”

Visiting the Acropolis on the occasion of World Culture Day, Tsipras deplored the new concrete path leading up to Parthenon, saying the government was exhibiting an “authoritarianism and ownership mentality even in culture.”

“The magnitude of the concrete intervention that changes the landscape of a World Heritage site has sparked criticism from many scientists, a strong reaction of the public regardless of political position and the international media,” he said.