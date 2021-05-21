NEWS

Tsipras slams ‘cultural abuse’ on Acropolis Hill

tsipras-slams-cultural-abuse-on-acropolis-hill

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras lashed out at the government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday over what he said was “abuse of our cultural heritage.”

Visiting the Acropolis on the occasion of World Culture Day, Tsipras deplored the new concrete path leading up to Parthenon, saying the government was exhibiting an “authoritarianism and ownership mentality even in culture.” 

“The magnitude of the concrete intervention that changes the landscape of a World Heritage site has sparked criticism from many scientists, a strong reaction of the public regardless of political position and the international media,” he said.

Politics Archaeology
READ MORE
johnson-rejects-call-for-return-of-parthenon-marbles
NEWS

Johnson rejects call for return of Parthenon Marbles

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) meeting with Prince Badr bin Farhan Al-Saud, the culture minister of Saudi Arabia, in Athens, Thursday. [EPA]
CULTURE

Saudi Arabia seeks Greek archaeology expertise for nascent culture sector

big-finds-in-ghost-town
NEWS

Big finds in ghost town

greek-culture-minister-challenges-british-pm-s-claims-on-parthenon-sculptures
NEWS

Greek culture minister challenges British PM’s claims on Parthenon sculptures

fossilized-tree-with-roots-and-branches-unearthed-on-lesvos
NEWS

Fossilized tree with roots and branches unearthed on Lesvos

works-ongoing-to-prevent-acropolis-flooding
NEWS

Works ongoing to prevent Acropolis flooding