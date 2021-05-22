NEWS

FM Dendias to meet Russia's Lavrov in Sochi

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Sochi on Monday. 

Diplomatic sources in Athens said talks will focus on bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as regional developments. A joint press conference will take place around 1.20 p.m. local time. 

According to the Greek Foreign Ministry, Dendias will then travel to Anapa and Gelendzhik on the northern coast of the Black Sea where tomorrow he is expected to meet with representatives of the ethnic Greek diaspora.

