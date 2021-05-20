NEWS

Defense Minister condemns Turkish maneuvers in the Eastern Med

defense-minister-condemns-turkish-maneuvers-in-the-eastern-med
[Defense Ministry/ANA-MPA]

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos condemned Turkish maneuvers in the territorial waters of Greece and Cyprus during a press conference following a tripartite meeting with his counterparts from Cyprus and Egypt in Nicosia on Wednesday.

He stressed that they Turkish activities are a clear violation of International Law and undermine regional stability in the wider Eastern Mediterranean.

“Our common goal is the creation of a long-term, consistent, and substantial, strategic co-operation, according to international law”, he said. He went on to stress that “once more we condemn the illegal, provocative, and unilateral actions of Turkey in the maritime zones of Greece and Cyprus, that are a flagrant violation of International Law”.

At the tripartite meeting, ministers also highlighted their commitment to closer co-operation between the three militaries in order to effectively counter any potential threat.

Defense Diplomacy
READ MORE
[Stavros Ioannidis/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Cyprus, Greece, Egypt: new threats need tighter defense ties

greece-cyprus-and-egypt-defense-ministers-meet-in-nicosia
NEWS

Greece, Cyprus and Egypt defense ministers meet in Nicosia

greece-fortifies-alliances-with-regional-forces
NEWS

Greece fortifies alliances with regional forces

greece-signs-deal-to-provide-saudi-arabia-with-patriot-air-defense-system
NEWS

Greece signs deal to provide Saudi Arabia with Patriot air defense system

pyatt-flies-in-f-16-fighter-jet-on-sidelines-of-iniochos-exercise
NEWS

Pyatt flies in F-16 fighter jet on sidelines of Iniochos exercise

[Intime News/File photo]
NEWS

Athens, Riyadh to ink Patriot deal on Tuesday