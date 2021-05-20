defense-minister-condemns-turkish-maneuvers-in-the-eastern-med

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos condemned Turkish maneuvers in the territorial waters of Greece and Cyprus during a press conference following a tripartite meeting with his counterparts from Cyprus and Egypt in Nicosia on Wednesday.

He stressed that they Turkish activities are a clear violation of International Law and undermine regional stability in the wider Eastern Mediterranean.

“Our common goal is the creation of a long-term, consistent, and substantial, strategic co-operation, according to international law”, he said. He went on to stress that “once more we condemn the illegal, provocative, and unilateral actions of Turkey in the maritime zones of Greece and Cyprus, that are a flagrant violation of International Law”.

At the tripartite meeting, ministers also highlighted their commitment to closer co-operation between the three militaries in order to effectively counter any potential threat.