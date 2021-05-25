NEWS

Cavusoglu to visit Greece on Monday, reports say

cavusoglu-to-visit-greece-on-monday-reports-say

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Greece on Monday, May 31, for talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias Turkish media report.

Talks are expected to focus on Greece’s Muslim minority in western Thrace. 

The two ministers are also expected to discuss the prospect of a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14.

Diplomacy Turkey
