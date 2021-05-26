NEWS

EU infrastructure for Covid certificate ready from June, von der Leyen says

eu-infrastructure-for-covid-certificate-ready-from-june-von-der-leyen-says

The infrastructure for a digital vaccination certificate, intended to make traveling in the European Union easier, will be ready at EU level from June 1, according to the bloc’s executive Commission.

Member states then would be able to connect to the system from mid-June, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a meeting of the leaders of the 27 nation bloc in Brussels on Tuesday.

“Now member states have the key and the urgent task to make sure that their national health systems are fed with the information of citizens’ health status so that the certificate can be issued.” [Reuters]

