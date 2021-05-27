Greece to unveil digital ‘green passport’ for travel on Friday 

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis will present on Friday a digital Covid-19 certificate that will help people travel more freely and open up summer tourism.

According to government sources, its official name will be EU digital Covid certificate.

The scheme consists of a certificate confirming that travelers are “Covid-free” by producing evidence of proper vaccination against the novel coronavirus, having recently recovered from the infection and been given a clean bill of health, or having recently tested negative for the virus.

“Greece is ready to introduce the [green] certificate and its official introduction at European level is expected on July 1,” government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said earlier on Thursday at a press briefing.

“It will act as a express lane for all Europeans, it will facilitate border controls and consequently travelers.”

The presentation will be attended by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, and the Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas.