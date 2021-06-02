Pfizer, Moderna vaccines to be offered to 18-29 cohort as of June 7

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will become available to persons aged between 18 and 29 as of June 7, Deputy Digital Governance Minister Giorgos Georgantas told Antenna TV on Wednesday.

Until now only the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot has been offered to that particular age group.

Around 65,000 people of the 18-29 cohort have been vaccinated so far, Georgantas said, adding that current demand is exceeding vaccine supply.

By Monday afternoon, at least one dose of the vaccine had been received by more than 3,630,000 citizens (34.5%), while at least 2,040,000 citizens have been fully vaccinated (19.44%).