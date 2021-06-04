NEWS PANDEMIC

Over 2.2 mln now fully vaccinated

By 9 pm. on Thursday, there had been 5,888,281 vaccinations against the coronavirus, official data show. Of those, 2,204,220 individuals had completed their vaccination plan, either with two doses (the AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines) or one (the Johnson and Johnson vaccine).

Kathimerini.gr understands that for the week of June 7-13, 685,817 vaccination appointments have been booked, of which 277,388 are for a first dose and 408,429 for a second dose. If all appointments go through, well over 25% of Greece’s population will have completed the vaccination schedule by June 13. The government’s goal is for 50% to have received at least one dose by the end of June.

