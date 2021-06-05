turkey-calls-on-greece-to-demilitarize-islands

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has reiterated his country’s demand that Greece demilitarize its Aegean islands off the Turkish coast.

“We [base our demand] on international law. What does the Treaty of Lausanne say? They cannot militarize the islands. As you can see, they have done so,” Akar said in an interview with Hurriyet newspaper.

Akar also criticized Greece for claiming a 6-mile belt of territorial sea and a 10-mile column of airspace.

“Where is the justice in this?,” Akar said. “We are only defending our rights.”