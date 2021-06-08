Minister to ask health experts to abolish curfew, music ban

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis will be asking the committee of health experts advising the government on its pandemic policy to abolish the 12.30 a.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and a ban on music, Skai reported on Tuesday.

Georgiadis is seeking to lift restrictions hampering the full operation of bars, cafes and restaurants starting this weekend, with the relevant recommendations coming from the committee during its weekly briefing on Wednesday.

Skai TV quoted sources as saying that the curfew will likely not be abolished entirely just yet, but will be further shortened to begin at 1.30 a.m. instead of half-past midnight. Before the latest easing, the nighttime curfew began at 10 p.m. to prevent unnecessary public movement.

They also indicated that the cap on 100 attendees for formal functions like weddings will be raised to 200, though not before the middle of July.