Coronavirus numbers keep easing, but still in high territory

The death toll from Covid-19 continued to ease on Monday but was still in double-digit territory with 24 fatalities reported by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), down from 41 a week earlier, taking total deaths since the start of the pandemic in Greece to 12,301.

New cases also appear to be slowing down, with 808 confirmed on Monday from 1,007 on May 31, while the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators has dropped to 392 from 481 a week ago.

On the admissions front, 129 patients were checked in to the country’s hospitals with Covid-19 from 151 last Monday.

According to EODY’s daily bulletin, the average age of new patients is 43 years old (down from 44 a week ago), 67 years old for intubated patients and 78 years old for victims of the virus.

Of Monday’s 808 new cases, six concerned a traveler coming from abroad, 391 were reported in the Greek capital accounted for 391 and 75 in the northern port city of Thessaloniki for 75. Just over 20,700 tests were carried out.