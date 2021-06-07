All ICU patients unvaccinated, minister says

All 398 of Greece’s ICU Covid-19 patients are unvaccinated, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis told Skai radio on Monday.

The number of patients on ventilators has been declining, albeit slowly, as vaccinations are spreading across the country.

Georgiadis, a former health minister, revealed the conservative government is mulling giving privileges to vaccinated individuals.

Georgiadis said such measures could be introduced by the end of the month. He did not provide specific details.