former-syriza-minister-rejects-accusations-on-tv-license-scandal

Nikos Pappas, digital governance minister in the former SYRIZA-led government, on Wednesday submitted a memo to a parliamentary pre-investigative committee examining his role in a contentious auction for TV licenses in 2016, in which he describes the accusations against him as “completely unfounded and unproven,” saying they are “refuted not only by the evidence and the affidavits of the witnesses examined, but also by common sense,” according to party sources.

During the probe, businessman Christos Kalogritsas accused Pappas, who was responsible for overseeing the licensing process, of “setting up” the competition by arranging that the businessman had the 3-million-euro guarantee needed to enter the bidding process on the condition that he would act as a front for a pro-government TV station.

In his memo, Pappas also called on the pre-investigative committee to dismiss the inquiry against him arguing it is politically motivated.

In the absence of any unforeseen developments, the committee is expected to conclude its work by discussing its findings at a meeting scheduled for 29 June. Then, it will submit its conclusions within 15 days to Parliament, which will debate and vote on the report.