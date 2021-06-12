NEWS

Fresh outbreak of Covid-19 at Patra Prison

fresh-outbreak-of-covid-19-at-patra-prison

Authorities on Saturday confirmed a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 cases at Patra Prison in the Peloponnese.

A total of 14 inmates, including convicted robber Nikos Palaiokostas, and one correctional officer at the Agios Stefanos facility, have been placed in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

All cases were asymptomatic.

The entire jail has been sanitized and contact tracing is under way among inmates and staff.

A coronavirus outbreak was reported in the same prison in late February.

