NEWS

Tsipras accuses PM of not using ‘momentum’ to put pressure on Turkey

tsipras-accuses-pm-of-not-using-momentum-to-put-pressure-on-turkey

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis should push for a resolution of continental shelf and exclusive economic zone issues with Turkey through the international court at The Hague, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said on Monday.

In an interview to Star Channel on the same day that the Greek and Turkish leaders met on the sidelines of a NATO Leaders Summit meeting, Tsipras accused Mitsotakis of not seeking “to take advantage of the momentum, with Turkey being in a tight spot between economic developments domestically and a change in US leadership.”

The main opposition leader said he had “low expectations of the meeting, even though it is their first private meeting” between the Greek premier and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Asked what he would have done, he replied, “I would essentially not avoid taking big issues and the prospect of resolving our difference on the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone to The Hague, on the basis of international law and clearly set red lines, the red line of the Lausanne Treaty, and the fact nobody can speak of gray zones.”

He added that “the only thing that Mr. Mitsotakis could gain, in my opinion, is a summer moratorium, in order to avoid a repeat of last summer, where [Turkey] ended up conducting research six miles off our islands.” [ANA-MPA]

Politics Diplomacy
READ MORE
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Erdogan meeting ‘broke the ice,’ gov’t sources say

greece-albania-ready-to-speed-up-path-to-the-hague-on-maritime-zones
NEWS

Greece, Albania ready to speed up path to The Hague on maritime zones

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan arrives at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. [Francois Mori/Pool via Reuters]
NEWS

At NATO, Turkey hails its revival of dialogue with Greece

no-breakthroughs-expected-from-first-biden-erdogan-meeting
NEWS

No breakthroughs expected from first Biden-Erdogan meeting

[AP]
NEWS

Mitsotakis congratulates Israel’s new PM

[Symela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Prominent ND lawmakers cancel participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum