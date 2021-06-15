Mitsotakis, Erdogan agreed 2020 tension must not be repeated, says spokesperson

The meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels on Monday led to an agreement not to allow tensions to escalate going forward, government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said on Tuesday.

“Both agreed that the direct contact was positive and despite the diametrically opposed positions of the two countries on various issues, they agreed that the tensions of 2020 should not be repeated in 2021,” Peloni told a press briefing.

She added that the two leaders also “welcomed the activation of all existing communication channels and expressed their satisfaction over the promotion of the positive 25-point agenda, which all the deputy foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey are already working on, as well as the Greece-Turkey agreement for the mutual recognition of Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates.”

Moreover, Peloni said, “Mitsotakis underlined that Greece and Turkey can work together to address the migration-refugee issue and the tackling of trafficking rings according to the EU-Turkey Statement.” [ANA-MPA]