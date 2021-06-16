expert-says-suspected-complications-from-mrna-vaccines-under-investigation

Some 25 to 27 cases of cardiac inflammation (myocarditis-pericarditis) have been reported among patients who have been vaccinated with an mRNA shot against Covid-19, Professor Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts, said on Wednesday.

It is not clear whether these cases are directly linked to the vaccines, Papaevangelou stressed, saying that they are being investigated by the National Organization for Medicines. The suspect cases reported so far in Greece have involved older citizens, in contrast to Israel, where complications relate to people in the 18 to 24 age group.

“The cases of myocarditis from the Pfizer vaccine are mild and have no lasting effect,” Papaevangelou said.

She also defended the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying that it remains highly effective against Covid-19.