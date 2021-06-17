ruling-on-strike-seen-as-legal-milestone

The decision by a court in Athens on Tuesday saying that a 24-hour strike scheduled by the public sector on Wednesday was illegal where it concerned teachers and public transport is seen as a milestone as it also modified the framework surrounding such actions.

In its ruling the court said strikes cannot undermine “the basic needs of society as a whole.” By excluding groups of workers from the strike, such as teachers and public transport workers, it took aim at so-called “blind” strikes, in favor of protecting public welfare.

At the same time, the decision reflects a social demand that has intensified in recent years that called for strikes to be conducted in such a way so as not to undermine the collective good.

The appeal of the Education Ministry to find the strike illegal had been submitted by Education Minister Niki Kerameus, arguing that it will hamper the process of national university entrance exams.