organized-crime-cases-to-be-expedited-for-trial

As part of the effort to expedite proceedings concerning organized crime, Supreme Court prosecutor Vassilis Pliotas has decided that once the Hellenic Police create a relevant case file it must immediately notify the Prosecutor’s Office of the Supreme Court.

There, a prosecutor will undertake to briefly assess its gravity and label it as an organized crime case, so that it doesn’t get lost in the backlog of thousands of cases, but rather proceeds immediately to trial.

The decision by Pliotas, who is well aware of the problems in the functioning of the judicial system when its comes to dealing with organized crime cases, came in the wake of a report he received earlier in the month from Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis with a list of names of people involved in mob activities and crimes over the last decade.

Chrysochoidis’ move came amid a recent spike in organized crime activities.