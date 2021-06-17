four-in-pre-trial-detention-over-zakynthos-murder-case

Four suspects out of eight arrested in connection with the murder of Christina Kloutsinioti, the 37-year-old wife of businessman Dionysis “Dimis” Korfiatis, on the Ionian island of Zakynthos in June 2020, were ordered to remain in pre-trial detention after presenting their testimonies.

The four individuals are the 39-year-old alleged shooter, a 38-year-old who allegedly drove the getaway motorcycle used by the perpetrators; a 37-year-old who is believed to be the driver of the boat that transported the perpetrators from Zakynthos to Pyrgos; a 27-year-old woman who is believed to have acted as a lookout.

The other four were released with restrictions.

Police acted on information provided by Korfiatis, 53, before he was also gunned down by unknown assailants early last month. Korfiatis had been injured in the 2020 attack.

Three of the suspects were arrested on Zakynthos, three in Attica, and one in Pyrgos in the Peloponnese.