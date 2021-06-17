husband-of-victim-in-deadly-glyka-nera-burglary-to-testify-again

The husband of a woman who was killed in a violent burglary in the suburb of Glyka Nera on the outskirts of Athens on May 11 was flown to Athens from the island of Alonnissos on Thursday to provide further testimony on new information that has emerged from the police investigation, according to police sources who spoke to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The 32-year-old man was transferred to the Hellenic Police’s (ELAS) headquarters by helicopter, the report said, adding that authorities are believed to be very close to solving the brutal murder of 20-year-old woman.

The same sources said another person from the couple’s environment has also been called in to testify.

The victim, who was born in Greece but had a British passport, was sleeping with her husband and baby when three men broke into their home before dawn.

Although her husband quickly revealed to them where the money was hidden, the robbers shoved pieces of cloth in the woman’s mouth before pushing their hands against her nose and lips, which caused her to suffocate.

Her husband was also bound and gagged, but survived.