Caroline Crouch’s husband led to jail after testimony

The 33-year-old man who police said he has confessed to killing his young British wife and mother of an infant, Caroline Crouch, was led to detention pending trial on Tuesday, with the agreement of a prosecutor and a court official. 

On his way to jail, he told journalists at the courthouse, “A big apology.”

Babis Anagnostopoulos, a pilot by profession, has been charged with two felonies, murder and animal abuse, and two misdemeanors — giving false testimony to the police and casting suspicion on others for his actions.

Earlier in the day, he had provided his testimony on the crime before a prosecutor for nearly five hours. 

Prior to admitting to police on June 17 he had killed his wife, he had set up the incident on May 11 to look like a robbery. Crouch, 20, was found dead by suffocation on a bed with their daughter sleeping by her and her husband tied on the floor next to the bed. Her husband also confessed to hanging the family dog. 

No evidence was found of other people in the apartment however, and data from Crouch’s biometrics watch and cellphone pointed to his direction.

