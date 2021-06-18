prosecutor-charges-pilot-with-premeditated-murder

Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, has confessed to killing his wife, Caroline Crouch, 20, after she threatened to leave him and take their daughter. Anagnostopoulos remains in jail while preparing his response to charges that include premeditated murder.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with two felonies, including the premeditated murder of his 20-year-old British-Greek wife.

Babis Anagnostopoulos, a helicopter pilot and flight instructor, confessed to police on Thursday he killed his wife, Caroline Crouch, in the presence of their 11-month-old daughter in the early hours of May 11.

A prosecutor has filed charges against Anagnostopoulos: They include two felonies (premeditated murder while in a non-agitated state of mind and abuse of an animal) and two misdemeanors (accusing others of the crime and repeatedly providing false testimony).

Anagnostopoulos had called police at dawn on May 11, claiming a gang of three thieves had broken into his home looking for money, tying him up and strangling his wife, as well as his dog.

Forensic analysis later showed that a step-counting app on the suspect’s cellphone showed him walking at the time when he was supposedly tied up; a smartwatch worn by the victim showed she had stopped breathing earlier than described by her husband; and the security camera’s memory card had been removed much earlier in the night.