cabinet-to-discuss-new-social-security-and-education-bills

A Greek cabinet meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will discuss two contentious bills on social security and education.

The first legislation, which will be presented by the competent Labor and Social Affairs Deputy Minister Panos Tsakloglou, will introduce a pay-as-you-earn system of supplementary social security, while the second, by Education Minister Niki Kerameus, provides for greater freedom and autonomy of the school unit, as well as the long-delayed evaluation of teachers and education staff.

Both bills are expected to be submitted to Parliament for debate and a vote before August.

The meeting, starting at 11 a.m., will be held via teleconference.