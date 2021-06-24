PM in Brussels for summit discussing Covid recovery, migration, Turkey, Russia

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in Brussels on Thursday to participate in the meeting of the European Council which is discussing the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, migration, Turkey and Russia.

European Council President Charles Michel said that the meeting would begin at 2 p.m. (Athens time) with an exchange of views with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on global challenges and geopolitical issues.

The key issue on the agenda will be the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, both in the EU and worldwide, according to a letter from Charles Michel.

“The successful vaccination campaign underway across the EU, together with the launch of the Covid Digital Certificate, will facilitate free movement in the summer months and beyond,” he said but warned that there must be vigilance about new variants to limit their spread in a coordinated manner.

“As agreed in February, we will also engage in a first exchange on lessons learned from the pandemic so far, so as to best prepare for future crises. We will discuss how the EU can continue to lead efforts to vaccinate the world through exports and donations and how to increase the worldwide supply of vaccines,” he added.

