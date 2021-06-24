NEWS

Priest arrested in Agrinio on child pornography charges



A 49-year-old priest from the town of Agrinio, who was being investigated over a recent rape claim, was arrested on Thursday for possession of child pornography material, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The material was found in a computer at his home during a police raid.

Authorities had initially launched a probe into the suspect after a woman filed a report claiming that the priest had raped her when she was minor.

The man will be led before s prosecutor on Thursday.

Police is expected to make announcements about the case later in the day.

