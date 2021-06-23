man-to-face-charges-for-cleaner-s-rape

A 35-year-old man will face charges in relation to the rape of a 50-year-old cleaning woman, an Athens prosecutor has announced.

The suspect will be tried for kidnapping, continuous rape, resisting arrest and grievous bodily harm.

The victim told police she was booked to clean an apartment building in the central Athens district of Kato Petralona last Saturday. Once there, the man grabbed her, pulled her into his apartment and raped her, according to her testimony. She was treated at a hospital following the nine-hour deal.

The suspect was arrested at a friend’s home. The friend will also be prosecuted for harboring a criminal.

The case has been referred to an investigating magistrate.

The suspected rapist, a Bulgarian citizen, had been sentenced to 12 years in 2015 for rape, attempted murder and animal abuse, but was released after five years. [AMNA]