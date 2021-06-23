shipowner-wanted-in-connection-with-zakynthos-murder-surrenders

A man against whom an arrest warrant had been issued for his alleged involvement in the murder of a woman on the Ionian island of Zakynthos in June last year surrendered to the authorities on Wednesday.

The arrest warrant was issued on June 9.

The suspect, a shipowner, was among the people mentioned in the case file, in which it is mentioned that a car and a speedboat owned by him were used during the deadly attack and escape. According to the warrant, he is accused of complicity in homicide.

Christina Kloutsinioti, the 37-year-old wife of businessman Dionysis “Dimis” Korfiatis, was gunned down in Zakinthos in 2020.

Police used information provided by Korfiatis, 53, who had named the perpetrators and their motive in a 16-page criminal complaint filed in December 2020, before he was also gunned down by unknown assailants early last month. Korfiatis had been injured in the 2020 attack.

Four more suspects are already in pre-trial detention in the same case.