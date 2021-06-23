NEWS

Shipowner wanted in connection with Zakynthos murder surrenders

shipowner-wanted-in-connection-with-zakynthos-murder-surrenders
[InTime News]

A man against whom an arrest warrant had been issued for his alleged involvement in the murder of a woman on the Ionian island of Zakynthos in June last year surrendered to the authorities on Wednesday.

The arrest warrant was issued on June 9. 

The suspect, a shipowner, was among the people mentioned in the case file, in which it is mentioned that a car and a speedboat owned by him were used during the deadly attack and escape. According to the warrant, he is accused of complicity in homicide.

Christina Kloutsinioti, the 37-year-old wife of businessman Dionysis “Dimis” Korfiatis, was  gunned down in Zakinthos in 2020. 

Police used information provided by Korfiatis, 53, who had named the perpetrators and their motive in a 16-page criminal complaint filed in December 2020, before he was also gunned down by unknown assailants early last month. Korfiatis had been injured in the 2020 attack.

Four more suspects are already in pre-trial detention in the same case.

Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Man arrested in connection with cleaner’s rape

[Intime News]
NEWS

Caroline Crouch’s husband led to jail after testimony

[Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

Helicopter pilot appears in court over wife’s killing

[InTime News]
NEWS

One of two lawyers defending 33-year-old murder suspect quits

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Policeman arrested for 11 gas station robberies

Babis Anagnostopoulos, center, leaves the court escorted by police in Athens, Friday. The 33-year-old helicopter pilot and flight instructor has been detained as a suspect in the murder of his British wife Caroline Crouch, 20, outside Athens last month after publicly claiming she'd been killed during a brutal invasion of the couple's home, police said. [Aggelos Barai/AP]
NEWS

Greek pilot charged with murdering UK wife, staging robbery