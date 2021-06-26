former-health-minister-temporarily-blocked-by-facebook-over-vaccine-posts

SYRIZA MP and former health minister Pavlos Polakis said his personal Facebook account was blocked last week for three days over his opposition to vaccinations.

In a social media post on Saturday, Polakis said the ban concerns posts a series of posts he made over four or five days which allegedly contained unscientific views on coronavirus vaccines.

Polakis implied that “New Democracy trolls” were behind his exclusion. “I am neither harassed nor intimidated by such short-sighted tactics,” he wrote.