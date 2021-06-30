former-pm-s-aid-cleared-of-all-charges

Stavros Papastavrou, an ex-aide of former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras, has been cleared of all charges in connection with the so-called Lagarde list of wealthy Greek depositors at a Geneva branch of HSBC and other tax avoidance charges.

Speaking outside Greece’s Supreme Court, Papastavrou described himself as a victim of “political prosecution” due to his collaboration with the conservative party and the ex-premier.

“Justice had its say however despite efforts to manipulate it,” Papastavrou, a lawyer, said.

“I waited six difficult years to get justice. And I finally got justice,” he said.