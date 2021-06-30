priest-jailed-pending-trial-over-acid-attack-that-hurt-10

Α 37-year-old priest who was arrested over an attack against seven senior bishops and three others with a caustic liquid on June 24 was sent to prison Tuesday, pending trial.

The investigative magistrate rejected his request not to be remanded due to mental health problems, but accepted a request for a psychological assessment.

The priest faces charges of grievous bodily harm against nine people with the indictment stating that he inflicted “life-threatening” injuries on them.

The attack took place after the bishops had decided on disciplinary measures against the priest for alleged drug trafficking. The accused claimed that he obtained the acid at a cost of 45 euros from a group he found on the internet a month and a half ago and that he intended to use it on himself, if the disciplinary hearing decided to defrock him. He also stated that he sprayed some of the acid on his legs and hands and then “in the air,” without intending to harm any of the bishops or attendants.