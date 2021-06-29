NEWS

Judges reject firefighters’ case against mandatory vaccination

Judges in Greece’s supreme administrative court have rejected a case taken by a group firefighters who are opposed to mandatory vaccination against Covid-19.

The plenary session of the Council of State rejected, for reasons in the public interest, the application of firefighters serving in the Special Disaster Management Units (EMAK) to suspend an order the chief of fire service that they be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The court said that mandatory vaccination of EMAK staff was vital to “ensure the uninterrupted operation of special units of the fire brigade that are in charge of dealing with disasters.”

[AMNA]

