Four Greek regions in ‘very high’ risk of fire on Thursday 

Six out of Greece’s 13 administrative regions will be in “very high risk” of fire on Thursday, according to the Wildfire Hazard map issued by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection during the summer season.

The regions placed in “orange” (category 4) are Attica — including the island of Kythira — Central Greece, Thessaly, the Peloponnese, Western Greece and the South Aegean.

Civil Protection has told local authorities, as well as the regions and municipalities facing high risk of fire to be on high alert.

It also calls on the public to show extreme caution and avoid burning dry grass or garbage, throwing lit cigarettes, using machines that produce sparks, or barbecuing.

