golden-dawn-fugitive-to-appear-before-prosecutor

Christos Pappas, the fugitive second-in-command of the now-defunct neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, was to appear before an Athens prosecutor on Friday after being arrested late on Thursday.

Sentenced to 13 years in prison along with the rest of the leadership of the party after it was branded a criminal organization by judges, Pappas had disappeared before police could take him to prison last October.

He was arrested in the Athens neighborhood of Zografou after police received a tipoff last week that he was hiding in the home of a 52-year-old woman who had run on the same ticket as GD deputy Ilias Kasidiaris in the 2019 local elections, preliminary reports have suggested.

The Zografou apartment was placed under surveillance, with sources saying that officers had to go as far as searching the trash to ascertain that Pappas was, in fact, hiding there.

Friday’s court appearance is expected to determine where Pappas will serve his sentence.