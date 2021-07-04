Coronavirus: 619 new cases, 6 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 619 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 6 deaths.

There were 29,930 tests conducted, with 2.07% testing positive, up from 0.99% last Sunday.

The number of patients on ventilators was 177 early Sunday afternoon, same as a day earlier.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had 336 new cases, followed by Iraklio and Rethymno, on the island of Crete, with 35 and 26, respectively. Thessaloniki had 22 new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 425,964 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,737 fatalities.