Greek authorities announced 761 new cases of coronavirus – including 25 cases of the Deltra variant – and four deaths in the past 24 hours Thursday.

Just one of the 761 cases involved tourists tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 423,185, with 12,710 dead.

A total of 189 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 2,689 have left ICU.