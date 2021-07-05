pm-pledges-strict-checks-to-ensure-compliance-with-new-measures

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday pledged strict checks to ensure compliance with the new measures that go into effect later this month.

Indoor leisure activities, including dining, will be allowed from July 15. Meanwhile, sports venues, both indoor and outdoor, will open to the public on that date.

“We must focus our attention on recreation, in events that can draw an excess number of people and spur a large outbreak among attendees,” Mitsotakis said after a meeting at Maximos Mansion involving leading government ministers, the head of the Greek police and other officials.

He said details about the inspections and the potential penalties will be announced next week.