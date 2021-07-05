vaccination-platform-for-teens-to-open-next-week

Teenagers aged between 15 and 17 years old will be able to book an appointment for their coronavirus vaccinations on the emvolio.gov.gr website starting next week, a health official announced on Monday.

Health authorities will specify next Monday (July 12) details on how to ensure parental consent for the adolescents and how they will be able to book their appointments, the chairman of the Greece’s national vaccination committee, Maria Theodoridou, said at the Health Ministry’s daily briefing on the course of the pandemic.

“Adolescents transmit the virus more easily and this is why outbreaks of the virus have been linked to their extracurricular activities,” she said, adding that teens will be inoculated with one of the mRNA jabs.

“Vaccination would offer protection to children with underlying illnesses. With the vaccination … there is also the protection for older people, who for some reason were not vaccinated,” she said.

The goverment has been keen to inoculate younger people who are seen as more likely to spread the virus due to their higher mobility in the community to halt the spread of the more transmissible delta variant.

Last week, the government announced it will offer a pre-paid card with 150 euros to young people aged 18-25 to get at least one shot of a vaccine against Covid-19.