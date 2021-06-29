Greece offers incentives for young people to get vaccinated

The Greek government announced it will offer a pre-paid card with 150 euros to young people aged 18-25 to get at least one shot of a vaccine against Covid-19, as part of an incentive to increase the number of vaccinations in the country.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the card a “freedom pass.”

The move comes as the government is hoping to fully reopen its economy after recently making vaccines available to all adult age groups. It was also announced amid broader concerns from public health officials as infections of the highly contagious delta variant continue to rise across Europe.

Nektaria Stamouli, a correspondent with Politico based in Athens covering Greece, Cyprus, and the Balkans, joins The Greek Current with the latest update on this new initiative and the concerns about the delta variant.