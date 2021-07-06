NEWS

Search continues for climber missing on Mount Olympus

search-continues-for-climber-missing-on-mount-olympus

Two mountain rescue teams were involved for a second day on Tuesday in looking for a missing climber on Mount Olympus, the highest mountain in Greece.

The teams are using a drone to help in their ongoing search which is mostly concentrated in the area of Pelekoudia, at an altitude of 2,000 meters. 

The 35-year-old climber from Pieria, northern Greece, failed to return after going climbing on Saturday morning. He was due to return on Monday.

His wife reported him missing and a search operation was launched. 

 

