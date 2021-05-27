transgender-woman-missing-since-april-6-on-lesvos

A silver alert was issued on Thursday for Dimitra Kalogiannis, a transgender woman who earned a reputation on the island of Lesvos for her solidarity with incoming migrants and refugees in 2015.

The 64-year-old, who was born Dimitris Kalogiannis, disappeared from the Dromokaitio Psychiatric Hospital in western Athens on April 6, where she had been hospitalized after being bullied and assaulted by a group of teenagers who forced their way into her home in Skala Sykamias three months ago.

Her relatives alerted authorities to her disappearance on May 26.

The silver alert notice said she is 1.75 meters tall, has blue eyes and was wearing a red sweater and white trousers on the day she disappeared.