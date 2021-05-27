NEWS

Transgender woman missing since April 6 on Lesvos

transgender-woman-missing-since-april-6-on-lesvos

A silver alert was issued on Thursday for Dimitra Kalogiannis, a transgender woman who earned a reputation on the island of Lesvos for her solidarity with incoming migrants and refugees in 2015.

The 64-year-old, who was born Dimitris Kalogiannis, disappeared from the Dromokaitio Psychiatric Hospital in western Athens on April 6, where she had been hospitalized after being bullied and assaulted by a group of teenagers who forced their way into her home in Skala Sykamias three months ago.

Her relatives alerted authorities to her disappearance on May 26.

The silver alert notice said she is 1.75 meters tall, has blue eyes and was wearing a red sweater and white trousers on the day she disappeared.

 

Missing
READ MORE
three-missing-teenage-girls-found
NEWS

Three missing teenage girls found

missing-girl-turns-up-in-thessaloniki
NEWS

Missing girl turns up in Thessaloniki

greek-pm-calls-for-progress-on-new-migration-pact
NEWS

Greek PM calls for progress on new migration pact

experts-advise-mrna-shot-for-expectant-mothers
NEWS

Experts advise mRNA shot for expectant mothers

[Intime News]
NEWS

Greece to unveil digital ‘green passport’ for travel on Friday 

thirty-seven-new-university-faculties-officially-abolished
NEWS

Thirty-seven new university faculties officially abolished