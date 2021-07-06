NEWS

Athens metro workers to strike over working conditions

athens-metro-workers-to-strike-over-working-conditions

There will be no metro or ISAP electric rail (Lines 1, 2 and 3) service in Athens on Wednesday from 9 p.m. until the end of the shift.

The strike action was announced by the association of ISAP drivers and other workers at the Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY).

The workers are complaining about the conditions under which some itineraries are performed during the summer months, as well as the “exhausting” working hours.

More specifically, drivers say they are forced to operate trains in which the air conditioning in the drivers’ cabs is out of order.

What’s more, they say they have to work on their breaks without days off.

Strike Transport
