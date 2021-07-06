Von der Leyen: EU will never accept two-state Cyprus solution

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated on Tuesday the European Union’s firm position that it will never accept a two-state solution for Cyprus.

Speaking at a press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the occasion of the launch of the Slovenian EU Presidency, von der Leyen said she had recently spoken on the phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of his upcoming visit to the Turkish-occupied part of the island, and conveyed a very clear message about that visit.

“I told him that we are very sensitive in this matter, that we will monitor the progress of this visit and that it is absolutely clear that the EU will never accept anything that refers to the two-state solution,” she said, adding that the Turkish president is well aware of the EU’s position and stance on this issue.