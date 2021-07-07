mitsotakis-and-xi-reaffirm-strong-greek-sino-relations

The strong relationship between Greece and China was reaffirmed Wednesday in a phone call between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 15th anniversary of the Integrated Strategic Partnership agreement in 2006.

Mitsotakis and Xi reviewed the two countries’ multilateral cooperation, with special emphasis on investment, bilateral trade, tourism and cultural cooperation.

They also agreed that the Greece-China Year of Culture and Tourism (which starts in September and will extend into 2022) is a good opportunity to further strengthen relations and increase the tourism flows between the two countries.

China’s role in consolidating stability in the Eastern Mediterranean on the basis of international legitimacy as a permanent member of the UN Security Council was also emphasized. Mitsotakis expressed Greece’s appreciation of China’s firm stance regarding a settlement of the Cyprus issue.