NEWS

Mitsotakis and Xi reaffirm strong Greek-Sino relations

mitsotakis-and-xi-reaffirm-strong-greek-sino-relations

The strong relationship between Greece and China was reaffirmed Wednesday in a phone call between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 15th anniversary of the Integrated Strategic Partnership agreement in 2006.

Mitsotakis and Xi reviewed the two countries’ multilateral cooperation, with special emphasis on investment, bilateral trade, tourism and cultural cooperation.

They also agreed that the Greece-China Year of Culture and Tourism (which starts in September and will extend into 2022) is a good opportunity to further strengthen relations and increase the tourism flows between the two countries.

China’s role in consolidating stability in the Eastern Mediterranean on the basis of international legitimacy as a permanent member of the UN Security Council  was also emphasized. Mitsotakis expressed Greece’s appreciation of China’s firm stance regarding a settlement of the Cyprus issue. 

Diplomacy
READ MORE
[InTime News file photo]
NEWS

Zaev applies for new North Macedonia passport

athens-opens-consulate-general-in-benghazi
NEWS

Athens opens consulate general in Benghazi

dendias-hints-at-greek-displeasure-over-ukraine-s-stance-on-turkey
NEWS

Dendias hints at Greek displeasure over Ukraine’s stance on Turkey

conditionality-key-to-balkans-eu-perspective
NEWS

Conditionality key to Balkans’ EU perspective

dendias-respect-for-international-law-key-to-greek-ukrainian-relations
NEWS

Dendias: Respect for international law key to Greek-Ukrainian relations

doha-and-ankara-deepen-military-cooperation
NEWS

Doha and Ankara deepen military cooperation